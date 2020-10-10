Demi Lovato: “There Were Times I Wrote Songs About Girls That My Fans Thought I Wrote About Guys”

Demi Lovato has been making a lot of headlines lately. From breaking off her engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich to releasing her latest solo track; the 28-year-old has been busy amid the pandemic.

Lovato recently appeared at Facebook’s Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, and spoke how she discovered more about her sexuality after watching the 1999 film, Cruel Intentions.

“It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” said Demi Lovato.

This is how Demi Lovato realised she was definitely a queer and added further, “I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.’ And then when I was 17 I did get down with that.”

The famous scene in question here is that one where Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) on the same blanket. We see how she taught him to kiss and get to first base. “Haven’t you ever practised on one of your girlfriends?” Merteuil asks. After they make out, Caldwell says, “That was cool.”

In fact a while ago on Blair’s 48th birthday, during the quarantine, Gellar and Blair recreated their famous kiss. Sarah shared the pic on her Instagram and captioned it, “I got my kiss @selmablair”.

Demi Lovato went on to explain, how being a queer has had a strong influence on her songs. Many times her fans thought that she was writing songs about guys when she was actually writing it for women.

“There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” Lovato said. “I’m surprised that some of them didn’t figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space.”

Back in 2015, the Sober singer was asked if her ‘Cool for the Summer’ is about being a lesbian, to which Demi Lovato replied, “I’m not confirming and I’m definitely not denying,” adding, “All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with experimentation at all.”

Well, there’s nothing wrong with being a queer and we are proud of you, Demi Lovato.

