Angelina Jolie is currently grabbing all eyeballs due to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. We haven’t really heard anything about her in the work front. The actress has enjoyed the lockdown phase with her kids to the fullest, but now it is time for a new movie announcement.

Are you excited to hear about her next project? Well, even we are excited to tell you all about it. But you guys will have to continue reading to know more.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Angelina Jolie is in talks to take on a new project. The 45-year-old actress and activist is reportedly in talks to star in Every Note Play, an adaptation of Lisa Genova‘s contemporary romance novel. Christoph Waltz is also reportedly involved in the project.

“Angelina Jolie will play Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard (portrayed by Waltz). He has suffered many losses, including the estrangement of his daughter, when he gets diagnosed with ALS in his hands. As the disease worsens and Richard can no longer play the piano or live on his own, Karina reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver,” the portal reports. The film is all set to be directed by Michael Sucsy.

In case you missed it, in September, the Maleficent actress recently supported two young boys from London in their effort to help the humanitarian crisis in Yemen with an “extremely generous” donation. Angelina Jolie made the donation to the 6-year-old best friends’ lemonade stand. “Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I’d still like to make a donation to your stand,” she wrote in a note sent to the boys, which they shared on Instagram.

Well, we are sure that this new project announcement will really get all the fans excited. Who wouldn’t want to watch Angelina on the silver screen? Talking about her personal life, it is currently in turmoil as the legal battle for the custody of kids with Brad Pitt is going on. We hope things get better there.

How excited are you to watch Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz in this movie together?

