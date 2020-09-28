Max Ehrich Insists He Hasn't Officially Broken Up With Demi Lovato Yet, Check Out!

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had reportedly ended their relationship after dating for almost 6 months. The couple even got engaged three months ago. However, Ehrich now insists that he has not officially ended the relationship with the singer.

The Young and the Restless actor on shared a series of Instagram stories on Sunday night to express his thoughts on his split with Demi. He wrote on his Instagram story, “Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he then uploaded another story that said, “…While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.” He then concluded the message by writing, “God Bless.”

A few hours later, Max Ehrich, in a new series of Instagram stories has now hit back at the source who claimed that Demi Lovato has ended the relationship with him. He wrote, “Up to this moment we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other. Literally. I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

“If you’re reading this … I love you always…. unconditionally… not matter what,” he wrote in another Instagram story. He also wrote, in another story, urging his followers to stream Demi’s track It’s OK Not To Be OK tellin them that the lyrics are incredible and her voice is impeccable, mentioning that she should get a Grammy Award for her work.

Max Ehrich also wrote, “She inspires me every day and is an INCREDIBLE human being. I know it’s not her writing these stories. It’s a machine. I love her unconditionally. Demetria, I love you always and forever.”

Check out the stories below:

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich began dating in March and they got engaged in July 2020. Reportedly, the couple has been spending their quarantine together. The news about their split went viral after People reported it. While Max has rubbished the report, the 28-year-old singer is yet to comment on the matter.

