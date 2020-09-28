Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational video ft. David Schwimmer’s Ross and Matt LeBlanc’s Joey from FRIENDS. No, don’t get us wrong here, there are rest of the friends too, but this video is all about Joey and Ross breaking the characters.

This surely will kill your Monday blues because the only thing more entertaining than Ross & Joey breaking their characters, is watching FRIENDS. Throughout the video, we see through the bloopers, how both of them just laugh out loud due to the hilarious situations.

Watch the video below:

FRIENDS reunion is still happening, but when? That’s still an unanswered question. It’s been getting postponed since a couple of months now. It seems the makers don’t want to risk anything amid these challenging times.

Recently Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox united for a mini-reunion to celebrate their hugely popular sitcom, Friends, during a video call with host Jimmy Kimmel at the virtual Emmy award gala.

Aniston, who earlier presented an award with Kimmel at Staples Centre in a stunning black dress, reconnected with him from home for the reunion in her pyjamas, reports ew.com. While she was on a video call with Kimmel, Cox joined in.

“Of course, I’m here. We live together,” she said. “Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston added, referring to the year when the hit sitcom premiered. Aniston’s Rachel Green and Cox’s Monica Geller were roommates in the story for the longest time.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

