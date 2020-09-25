FRIENDS: ‘Ross’ David Schwimmer’s THIS Ex Was Initially Offered To Play Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel!

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with Rachel Green in FRIENDS. Well, it will be safe to say that the opposite way round is equally applicable. It is characters like Rachel, Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry) made the show the cult classic it is considered today.

Previously, we revealed to you a lot of actresses who were in the run for Rachel Green. But one of the latest unknown actresses had almost signed the show. Yes, you heard that right. This Hollywood beauty was finalized by the makers to play Aniston’s role. Guess who? Hint: She plays David Schwimmer’s partner in the show.

We’re talking about none other than Jane Sibbett, who plays the role of David Schwimmer’s ex-wife in FRIENDS. The actress was earlier signed to play Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green in the show. But it happened that Jane was pregnant in her real life. As expected, that changed the entire equation.

Jane Sibbett herself opened about it all in an interview with Australia’s News.com.au. Talking about FRIENDS, “I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six. It was actually Rachel, but I usually don’t tell people that because Jennifer Aniston… There’s no-one who could’ve done it like Jen,” she revealed.

Furthermore, Jane even revealed how things changed because she was expecting in her real life. “I asked them [my agents] if they’d told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later.’ And I said, ‘No, you’ve got to tell them now,. So obviously [producers] said it wouldn’t work out,” she added.

But Jane Sibbett has no regrets whatsoever. “I have no regrets, my goodness, there’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect,” she concluded.

Well, we agree with Jane. No better than Jennifer Aniston to play Rachel Green in FRIENDS.

