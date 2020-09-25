Selena Gomez has remained an inspiration for many. She began her career at the age of 7 and there was no looking back. Over the years, the actress-singer has released some chartbusters like Same Old Love, Feel Me, Rare, Slow Down amongst others. But the journey hasn’t been easy.

Selena has had an autoimmune disease called Lupus. The pop star had first opened about it during a lengthy post in 2017. She had to undergo a kidney transplant during the toughest phase of her life. Her close friend Francia Raisa turned into an angel and donated her kidney.

In a recent post, Selena Gomez has opened up about being insecure with her scars. Owing to the surgeries, the Rare Beauty owner has marks beneath her thighs and she had been comfortable showing her skin. However, she has learnt to love herself over the years.

The beauty slipped into a blue monokini for a brand collaboration. With a visible weight loss amid the pandemic, Selena Gomez stunned as she posed alongside the pool. But the highlight of the picture remained to be how she flaunted her scars.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful,” she captioned the post.

Check out Selena Gomez’s empowering post below:

Back in May 2019, Selena launched a collaboration with Mingus called, “Selena x Krahs Swim.” The Ice Cream singer now used the platform to inspire people.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Koimoi previously, Selena Gomez also opened up about her love life.

“I’ve dealt with my share of relationships and ups and downs which has changed my perception of self-love. Till you don’t love yourself, you’ll either bring others down or feel unloved and accept all criticism coming your way,” shared Selena Gomez.

