FRIENDS Turn 26: The One Where EVERYONE Got 6 Roommates - THIS Video Is Making Fans Cry!

It’s been 26 years since Ross said ‘Hiiiiii’ for the first time to his group of FRIENDS in the pilot episode. 22nd September 22nd 1994 is the date when the first episode ‘The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate’ aired for the first time. Since then, along with the yearly jump of the cast’s salary, its fan base also jumped with time.

It’s now considered as a classic and is an all-time classic for many out there. It has received its fair share of criticism as well, and fan-clubs of other shows have spoken against it. But, the monumental amount of fan-base it has achieved over the years is unmatchable.

An Instagram handle posted a video celebrating the 26 years of FRIENDS. A fair warning for all the fans, keep the tissues handy before watching the video.

Here’s the video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s just today when the reports of All-Black cast remake of FRIENDS made the headlines. It is featuring names such as Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope.

This is happening today, and it’s an all-Black cast reading of FRIENDS to be hosted by Gabrielle Union. The reading will be hosted/directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield. It’s taking place tonight at 3.30 am (technically Wednesday in India). It’s said to be a one-hour episode.

Regarding the all-black cast remake,

Michelle Bathe will play Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green. Sterling K. Brown will be seen as David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. Uzo Aduba, who won her second Emmy on Sunday for her work in Mrs. America, will be portraying Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay.

Aisha Hinds will play Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller-Bing, and Jeremy Pope will be Matthew Perry’s Chandler. Kendrick Sampson will play Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani.

Must Read: FRIENDS Remake: This Is Us’ ‘Randall’ Sterling K. Brown To Lead The Show Streaming TODAY!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube