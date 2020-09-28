Dwayne Johnson Publicly Endorses Joe Biden & Calls Kamala Harris A ‘Certified Bad*ss’

The election season in the US is at its peak as we speak. While candidates gear up for their bid, a never seen before thing has happened. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has voiced his support for the presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. This is the first time The Rock has publicly endorsed a political party and below are all details about the same.

Dwayne took to his social media front and posted a video. In the video conversation, present were Joe Biden and Kamala Harris alongside The Rock. The Baywatch star spoke how he has never endorsed a political party. He later confirmed that he is rooting for Biden and Harris.

“I’ve never publicly endorsed a Presidential candidate or Vice Presidential Candidate in my life,” Dwayne Johnson told Biden and Harris. “So let’s kick this conversation off this way by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become President and Vice President of our great country. You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things”.

Dwayne Johnson went on to appreciate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their fantastic work. He even went on the emphasise on their glorious careers. “Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, and you’ve led with such great compassion, heart, drive, and soul,” Johnson told Biden.

Describing Kamala Harris as a “certified bad*ss”, Dwayne Johnson said, “Kamala you have been a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. Senator. You are smart and tough. I have seen you in those hearings.”

The three discussed their goals, families, aims and what they want to do if they come in power.

Catch the complete conversation right below:

Later confirming his support for Joe and Kamala, Dwayne Johnson put up a tweet that is all over the internet. He wrote, “As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE”.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

What are your views on The Rock voicing his support? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Delivered Their Baby At The Farmhouse?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube