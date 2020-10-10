Any slightest of the hints of a reunion for the One Direction nation is news to rejoice. While they wait for the boys to collaborate professionally, breaking the internet is the reunion between band brothers Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. Louis gate-crashed Liam’s Instagram live and what happened next went on to be a treat for the One Directioners.

Loius and Liam are all over the headlines for their banter. Liam was having a fun chat with his fans through an Instagram live. He was answering fan questions and also reacting to all the love.

It was right then when One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson tuned in. The moment Liam Payne saw his mate joining, a broad smile came on his face, and his fans were quick to notice the same. With the hearty laugh, Liam said, “Heyyyyyy! Louis’ watching!”.

After this, fans were up for a treat. The conversation shifted to the banter between the two. Liam Payne went to narrate a story about their volunteer trip to Africa. This triggered Liam Tomlinson, who revealed himself and started commenting. Louis, while laughing out loud said, “where I slept on the floor with loads of animals. It was like being in One Direction. I had to, I had to” go there. That’s when Louis wrote, “Watch your mouth” along with a laughing emoji in the flow of comments.

Liam Payne even insisted Louis Tomlinson to join the stream and talk face to face. But to fans’ dismay, Louis did not accept. Liam said, “How do I click on you?” and remarked, “Oh come on, cause you’re camera shy. Send me a request Louis, if you can. Cause I actually don’t know how to do this backwards. That’s so funny. Oh God bless you Tomo”. He concluded saying, “Call me after this if you can’t get on and I’ll speak to you on my way home. But love you man.”

One Direction Reunion is one of the most anticipated things across the globe. Recently we also saw Harry Styles putting up an emotional post as the former band completed 10 long years from the time they first collaborated.

