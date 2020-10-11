Peaky Blinders X Jab We Met: Aditya Tells Geet’s Family, “No Fookin’ Fighting” & We Can’t Stop Laughing

Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy along with others is one of the most popular historical TV dramas in the world. Jab We Met is one of the most loved Bollywood romantic films. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead. Over the years, it has achieved cult status.

Even though both Peaky Blinders and Jab We Met have their own fan base, they don’t have any connection with each other. While Peaky Blinders is a story of deadly gangster group set in 1900s England, Jab We Met talks about love and only love.

But guess what Netflix India has done it again! The OTT platform on its Instagram channel posted a series of memes which bring Peaky Blinders and Jab We Met together in one space. In the memes, we see Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya using Cillian Murphy aka Thomas Shelby’s dialogues and they are still as accurate as they can get. The impossible has been made possible and we just can’t resist asking, “how?” and “why?” Take a look:

Even though all the memes are perfectly accurate and funny, the third one in which Geet and Aditya are talking ‘heartbreak’ left us in splits. And how can we forget, Aditya using Tommy’s typical ‘fookin’ word? It literally changes everything! The last meme in which Aditya tells Geet’s family, “No fookin’ fighting” is capable to make you laugh even in your dreams. Isn’t it

Peaky Blinders’ cast also included stars like Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy and others. The show which first premiered in 2013 has 5 seasons so far. The 6th season of Peaky Blinders is currently in making and will start streaming in 2021.

Do you know, there was a time when the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight seriously considered Fast & Furious star Jason Statham for a role? Yes, that’s true! Knight who has worked with Statham in 2013 film Redemption wanted him to star in the show. As per Den of Geek, while talking about the same, Knight said, “But it was difficult because obviously he’s so committed elsewhere,” and added, “He’s such a great, great guy. He’s such a good bloke and such a nice bloke, as well as all the stuff that goes with it, he’s a really nice bloke.”

