Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! From Record No. Of Doubles Roles To The ‘Vijay’ Count – 5 Lesser Known Facts

There is no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar, and even at the ripe age of 78, he still impresses us. The actor has not only impressed us with his acting but has also made us fall in love with his singing, hosting skills and much more.

Today on the megastar’s birthday, we at Koimoi bring you five facts we bet you may not be knowing about the actor. And this doesn’t include him being rejected by All India Radio.

Amitabh Bachchan’s mute role in Reshma Aur Shera

Sunil Dutt signed Amitabh Bachchan for a mute role in Reshma Aur Shera because then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi had sent a letter of introduction to Nargis.

Amitabh Bachchan has played the double roles

It’s not easy essaying one role, but Amitabh Bachchan aced the job of doing two characters. As per reports, he has played the most doubles roles in films (Bollywood). Some movies in which he played a dual role include Adalat, Don, Desh Premee, Satte Pe Satta, Aakhri Raasta, Sooryavansham, Lal Baadshah and many more. In Mahaan, he played a triple role!

Amitabh Bachchan began his career in films as a voice narrator

The megastar of Bollywood began his career in the film work as a voice narrator. He lent his voice for Mrinal Sen’s Bengali film that released in 1969. Post that he has lent his voice for many films including Jodhaa Akbar, Ra.One, Boss, Krrish 3, Begum Jaan, Pad Man, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and many many more.

He had 12 consecutive flops before a hit in the form of Zanjeer.

From 1971 till the release of Zanjeer in 1973, Amitabh Bachchan was part of 12 projects that flopped at the box office. These films include Pyar Ki Kahani, Reshma Aur Shera, Guddi, Sanjog, Piya Ka Ghar, Bombay to Goa, Bawarchi, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, Raaste Kaa Patthar, Garam Masala and Jaban. His last hit before the police drama was as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee a.k.a. Babu Moshaye in Anand (1971).

Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite screen name is Vijay

We all have something unique, and it seems like the name Vijay is that for Amitabh Bachchan. As per his filmography, Big B was named Vijay in over 20 Bollywood films already! Some of his memorable characters as Vijay include Inspector Vijay Khanna from Zanjeer, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from Agneepath, Vijay in Don and Vijay Verma from Deewaar.

He has also essayed characters named Vijay in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Hera Pheri, Trishul, The Great Gambler, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Dostana, Do Aur Do Paanch, Shakti, Aakhree Raasta, Akayla, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Aankhen, Ganga, Nishabd, Rann and Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap. Interestingly, his upcoming film, Jhund, will see him essaying the character of Vijay Barse.

Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan.

