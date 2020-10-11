Shah Rukh Khan Goes The Al Pacino Way To Congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders On Their Victory
Shah Rukh Khan Goes The Al Pacino Way To Congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders On Their Victory

Shah Rukh Khan is sportingly cheering his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates and it seems like he’s the winning charm for them. Ever since SRK has started coming to their matches, the team has been on a winning streak.

Advertisement

Yesterday KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab by 164/20 and SRK took to his Twitter to express his happiness and excitement the Al Pacino way.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the difference between WINNING and LOSING” (Al Pacino) well done @KKRiders boys. @SunilPNarine74 @prasidh43 @RealShubmanGill & Cap @DineshKarthik ( the win was too close for my gentle heart) love u all”

Imagine a collaboration between SRK and Al Pacino. Did y’all feel goosebumps too?

A user reacted to his tweet and replied, “Mwah to your gentle heart–even ours were rattled, but overjoyed too, by the closeness of this game! :) We enjoyed it soooo much in L.A.! :) Hope you enjoy my #SRK doll tribute video, with love to you and the whole team!! #KorboLorboJeetbo#KKRHaiTaiyaar”

Another user tweeted, “Allah Meherban, just got to see this precious smile on my Sexy Angel’s face, Dil ko duniya bhar ke sukoon mil gayi, bas aur kya, The heart attacks in between till the last ball were worth it, when finally it could bring these Dimples out! It was a magic very well spelled #KKR”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For those of you who don’t know, Al Pacino is one of the greatest actors of all time and has done some incredible work in the West including films like The Godfather trilogy, Scent Of A Woman, Scarface and The Irishman.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khas has yet not announced his next film after Zero which didn’t do well at the box office. The Raees actor is enjoying some quality time with family amid the pandemic and is reading scripts too. There were reports that he has signed his next films with well known South director, Atlee Kumar and Raju Hirani. Although there has been no official confirmation to this news.

But we definitely wait for SRK to come back and rule our hearts on the silver screens yet again. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush: Ajay Devgn To Play Lord Shiva In Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out