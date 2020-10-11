Shah Rukh Khan Goes The Al Pacino Way To Congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders On Their Victory

Shah Rukh Khan is sportingly cheering his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates and it seems like he’s the winning charm for them. Ever since SRK has started coming to their matches, the team has been on a winning streak.

Yesterday KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab by 164/20 and SRK took to his Twitter to express his happiness and excitement the Al Pacino way.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the difference between WINNING and LOSING” (Al Pacino) well done @KKRiders boys. @SunilPNarine74 @prasidh43 @RealShubmanGill & Cap @DineshKarthik ( the win was too close for my gentle heart) love u all”

Imagine a collaboration between SRK and Al Pacino. Did y’all feel goosebumps too?

A user reacted to his tweet and replied, “Mwah to your gentle heart–even ours were rattled, but overjoyed too, by the closeness of this game! :) We enjoyed it soooo much in L.A.! :) Hope you enjoy my #SRK doll tribute video, with love to you and the whole team!! #KorboLorboJeetbo#KKRHaiTaiyaar”

Another user tweeted, “Allah Meherban, just got to see this precious smile on my Sexy Angel’s face, Dil ko duniya bhar ke sukoon mil gayi, bas aur kya, The heart attacks in between till the last ball were worth it, when finally it could bring these Dimples out! It was a magic very well spelled #KKR”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Mwah to your gentle heart–even ours were rattled, but overjoyed too, by the closeness of this game! :) We enjoyed it soooo much in L.A.! :) Hope you enjoy my #SRK doll tribute video, with love to you and the whole team!! #KorboLorboJeetbo #KKRHaiTaiyaar https://t.co/7c4lf5icov — Paige Wilson (@breakfreeofbox) October 10, 2020 Allah Meherban, just got to see this precious smile on my Sexy Angel’s face, Dil ko duniya bhar ke sukoon mil gayi, bas aur kya ♥️ The heart attacks in between till the last ball were worth it, when finally it could bring these Dimples out! It was a magic very well spelled #KKR pic.twitter.com/gpmIxEK5PQ — ♡ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) October 10, 2020 Har Jeet chheen le hath se #KKR wale 💜 What we all had been a witness of, is no less than a dream! We really snatched the win from their mouth like a hungry lion, that's how we play as well as pray, Akhri dum tak Akhri run tak 💪🏼 Cried in happiness & pride. Big hug to you 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/Az6fRu31sj — ♡ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) October 10, 2020 Kya samjha tha Badshah ki team se jeet jaoge? pic.twitter.com/uvEE4xRdrf — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒆𝒕ᴷⁿⁱᵍʰᵗ ᴿⁱᵈᵉʳ👑 (@SanketSRKFan) October 10, 2020 Haar Kar Jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai😍😘😘💜💜💜 Love to see u on TV screen Khan saab in every matches! Love to see u cheering, clapping and giving thums up to our Knights during the match my King! When u smile we feel we have lived our day beautifully LOVE U GOD 💜😘😘 pic.twitter.com/fLYRwqwhZG — Rakshit Shah – ZERO (@rshah2611) October 10, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Al Pacino is one of the greatest actors of all time and has done some incredible work in the West including films like The Godfather trilogy, Scent Of A Woman, Scarface and The Irishman.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khas has yet not announced his next film after Zero which didn’t do well at the box office. The Raees actor is enjoying some quality time with family amid the pandemic and is reading scripts too. There were reports that he has signed his next films with well known South director, Atlee Kumar and Raju Hirani. Although there has been no official confirmation to this news.

But we definitely wait for SRK to come back and rule our hearts on the silver screens yet again. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

