Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Scarface’s Al Pacino Inspired Sanjay Dutt’s Raghu In Vaastav

Vaastav is one of the life-changing films for Sanjay Dutt. Not just Dutt, but it changed the scene of gangster films in Bollywood. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film was released in 1999.

There are very few films which are known by their characters and Vaastav is one of them. Whenever we think of the film, the transformation of Chawl’s Raghu to gangster Raghu Bhai comes in front of our eyes. And who can forget, the iconic “Pachaas Tola” dialogue. The gangster drama gave many iconic scenes to Bollywood and was a big proof of Dutt’s versatility. Dutt’s cult character was a trendsetter back then, as people started sporting long Tikas and slick back hairstyle.

There are countless things to talk about Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal in Vaastav, but did you know, the actor himself was inspired by Al Pacino of Scarface? Read on.

Yes, you read that right! Al Pacino‘s Tony Montana from Scarface inspired Sanjay Dutt for Vaastav. Post the cult success of Godfather franchise, Al Pacino became everyone’s favourite for playing an on-screen gangster. He nailed the character of a Cuban refugee who becomes a drug lord. The film was a big commercial success in 1983.

Sanjay Dutt loved the mannerisms of Al Pacino’s character and always wanted to do something like him. And then came Vaastav into his lap and the rest is history. During the release of the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, Dutt himself revealed that he was inspired by Scarface and Tony Montana.

Well, one can truly say, legend Al Pacino inspired the legendary character of Bollywood!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!