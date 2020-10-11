Adipurush: Ajay Devgn To Play Lord Shiva In Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan Starrer?

With its very first announcement, Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead left the fans asking for more. Later we saw Saif Ali Khan joining the mythological saga as a pivotal part. Now grapevine has that the cast is getting one more addition that too yet another superstar. Ajay Devgn may play lord Shiva in the film set around lord Ram, and this has to be the biggest news of the week. Read on for more deets.

Adipurush for the unversed stars Prabhas as lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as the might Lankesh aka Ravana. The makers announced their characters with some exciting and cryptic posters. The film is based on the mythological story of the titular character and is said to be a magnum opus.

Now as per reports, with Ajay Devgn possibly making his way to the film, the magnitude of the project is all set to skyrocket. There is no confirmation from the makers or Ajay Devgn as of yet. But if it turns out to be true, it will also be announced with an intriguing poster like the other two was.

If things fall in place, this will be the second collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Om Raut. Devgn starred in Om Raut’s Hindi debut film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama went on to click with the masses and was a huge success this year. It also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Adipurush is undoubtedly turning out to be a Tanhaji reunion of sorts.

Apart from Ajay Devgn’s Shiva, the makers are also in search of their Sita. A few names have already been speculated including Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani. Sharma even went on to issue a clarification that she is not doing the film. Adipurush will be a 3D affair and a great set up that will take us a thousand years back. Fans have already started to imagine Prabhas as Ram and many fan posters have flooded the Internet.

Meanwhile, as per Pinkvilla, while talking about his role in Adipurush, Prabhas said, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love for our film.”

