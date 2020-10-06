Ajay Devgn’s brother and filmmaker Anil Devgn passed away last night. The superstar shared the sad news on social media and that they won’t be having any personal prayer meet due to pandemic. The reason for his untimely death hasn’t been revealed yet but reportedly he was suffering from Cancer.

Ajay’s tweet read as saying, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet”

In the tweet, he also shared a picture of Anil Devgan and it’s as heartbreaking as it gets.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020 Advertisement

Anil Devgan started his career as an assistant director for Raj Kanwar in films like Jeet, Jaan and Itihaas. He also assisted Anees Bazmee in the 1998 rom-com hit Pyar To Hona Hi Tha and Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn in Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999).

He made his directorial debut with the 2000 release Raju Chacha, starring Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and also called the shots on the 2005 film Blackmail that featured Ajay with Priyanka Chopra, Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza. His last directorial was Haal-e-Dil in 2008. The film featured Amita Pathak and Nakuul Mehta in lead roles.

Anil Devgan was also the creative director of Son Of Sardaar. As Ajay shared the news on Twitter with his fans, a lot of them shared their condolences. Many Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Boney Kapoor, Sabbir Khan, Mukesh Chhabra also joined and prayed for the departed soul. Have a look:

May his soul rests in peace!

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which proved to be the biggest grosser of his career. The film was historic in Maharashtra and did an all India lifetime business of 279.50 crores. His next film Bhuj: The Pride Of India will not release in theatres due to pandemic. The film has been scheduled for direct OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, the release date of the film hasn’t been revealed yet!

