Sooryavanshi Exits, From Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari To Bunty Aur Babli 2 - These Films May Hit Cinemas On Diwali

Ever since it has been announced that cinemas all over India will be opening again from Oct 15, there’s a curiosity among everyone about the lineup. Just recently it was announced that Khaali Peeli wiall be hitting cinemas and along with it, there will be some re-releases. The Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer released on Zee Plex on Oct 2 and along with that, it hit the drive-in theatres as well.

But then what about Diwali? The mega festival is around the corner and every year there have been big films releasing on Diwali. Last year, Housefull 4 released on Diwali and was received amazingly well by the audience.

Earlier Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif was scheduled for Diwali 2020 but then it was postponed due to uncertainty of the market. The big question now is which film will fill that void?

Well, it seems the question to Sooryavanshi’s replacement finally has an answer. As per Film Information, there’s a series of upcoming films which are being discussed for Diwali 2020 release. This list includes films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh & Fatima Sana Shaikh, Indoo Ki Jawaani starring Kiara Advani & Aditya Seal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Tuesdays And Fridays starring Anmol Dhillon, Jhataleka Malhotra, Zoa Morani & Niki Walia. YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 may also hit in the festival week. The film stars Sidharth Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji & Sharvari Wagh.

Apart from Bollywood films, cinemas can also see a string of regional films releasing.

Meanwhile, as far as Sooryavanshi is concerned, it’s being said that the Rohit Shetty directorial might release on Republic Day weekend next year. If not Diwali, it could’ve released on Christmas 2020 but it looks like Reliance is keeping that date for Kabir Khan’s ’83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone along with others.

Are you excited about this upcoming interesting lineup? Which is your most awaited film among all mentioned? Let us know in the comments section down below.

