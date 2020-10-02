Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi NOT Releasing On Diwali; Makers Can’t Do It With Just 15 Days Of Promotion

Is Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi releasing on Diwali? This has to be a frequently asked question, now that Government has released guidelines regarding reopening of cinema halls from 15th of this month. It seems after all the movie won’t be releasing on Diwali.

Advertisement

These aren’t speculated rumours, but one of the producers of the film, Reliance Entertainment’s CEO Shibasish Sarkar has clarified some of those questions at least. The ministry of home affairs had declared reopening of cinema halls in certain portions around the country with 50% of the seating capacity.

Advertisement

Shibasish, in his conversation with TOI, said, “Theatres aren’t reopening in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu either. So, we shall wait and watch before deciding the release of 83 and Sooryavanshi. Look, even if theatres open in all states by November 1, we can’t release such a big film, doing only 15 days of promotion.”

He also revealed that team would prefer waiting and seeing what’s the response to the other films releasing and said, “Some film will definitely release in December. We shall watch the proceedings. We will know how many people came to see it. And who knows where Corona stands in India in December or November? What if cases are still high?”

In March, when Sooryavanshi was supposed to release, the makers had said, “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience… And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right… After all, safety comes first… Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong… We shall pull through this.”

What do you think about the plan of not releasing Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi on Diwali? Share your thoughts.

Must Read: Indoo Ki Jawaani: Kiara Advani Starrer To Be The First Bollywood Film To Release In Theatres After October 15?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube