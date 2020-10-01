How often did you watch films in theatres? Well, the good news is that the cinema halls in the country will be opening. And now the information gets even better. As per reports, Indoo Ki Jawaani starring Kiara Advani in the lead role may be the first Bollywood film to releases in theatres.

Advertisement

With Unlock 5 going to be enabled soon, it’s a happy time for cinema-goers. From the October 15, theatres will begin functioning by at 50% capacity. Ever since the announcement yesterday, everyone is wondering which film will make it to the big screen. As of now, we hear Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be the first Hollywood film to make it to the silver screen. Also, director Vijay’s Master will be the first South film to go the theatrical way.

Advertisement

Talking about Indoo Ki Jawaani heading to theatres soon, an exhibitor informed Pinkvilla, “Tenet has been ready, and the team of Master was also prepared to release as soon as the news came. So they are locked. Among the Bollywood films, Nikkhil Advani did a smart thing by not selling his next production venture Indoo Ki Jawaani, to any of the online giants. They aren’t bound by a contract. They just released a song and a few promos but none of it had a mention of the release. Now, with Unlock 5, the Kiara Advani starrer will be the first major film starring an A-list actor that will release in theatres for sure.”

The source further added, “It will also help the other producers test the water in a way. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budgeted film that has already recovered its costs. Plus, the 50% occupancy won’t make much of a difference to it, since a film in this space would have found it difficult to have higher occupancy, even with full 100% capacity. So, Indoo Ki Jawaani has got the best bet for sure. Apart from that, even Jayantilal Gada plans to release their next film titled Flight, which stars newcomers in the cinemas.”

How excited are you to watch Indoo Ki Jawaani on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Is Happy As CBI Considers Adding Murder Charge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube