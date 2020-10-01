Abhishek Bachchan Has A Classy Reply For A Troll Who Asked Him, "How Did You Get Next Movies After Drona?

We all know that COVID-19 has changed a lot of things around us. Each one of us is trying to adapt to the new normal. Ever since the pandemic had begun, the Bollywood industry had suffered a lot. From shooting being stalled to theatres being shut, everything went for a toss. But, now, according to the latest rules, theatres are all set to re-open. This news has made Abhishek Bachchan very happy.

Junior Bachchan was recently hospitalised for testing COVID-19 positive along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Yet, the actor was excited to hear about the re-opening of cinema halls after the ministry of home affairs on Wednesday released guidelines for Unlock 5.

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his excitement by tweeting, “The best news of the week!” However, the actor was trolled by a user who wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?”

Abhishek, who is known to give classic replies to online haters, graciously responded to the user by writing, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

Check out his tweet below:

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Another user tried to troll the actor by commenting, “How did you get the next movies after Drona?”

How did you get next movies after Drona? :/ — Abhishek Saha (@MrAbhisheksaha) September 30, 2020

To which, Abhishek Bachchan replied, “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy.”

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

After Breathe- Into the Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan will now be seen in The Big Bull. Calling The Big Bull rags to riches story, Abhishek Bachchan earlier shared, “The Big Bull isn’t historical. It is based in Mumbai in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s rags to riches story, a story of ambition that if you work towards your goal, you’ll definitely achieve it.”

