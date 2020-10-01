Shah Rukh Khan Records An 'I Love You' Message For An Emotional Fan In This Throwback Video, WATCH!

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge and crazy fan following worldwide. It was just recently Gulshan Grover shared how in the past his visa for Morocco got rejected just because he had beaten SRK in films. And guess there’s always something which keeps on proving that he is not called King Khan without any reason.

An old video is going viral on social media recently which is a proof of Shah Rukh Khan’s huge stardom. In the video, an emotional fan of Shah Rukh Khan is seen recording himself along with the superstar sitting in his car. The fan named Sahil Khan requests SRK to record a message for him before he drives away. And guess what, Shah indeed recorded an ‘I Love You’ message for him which he will cherish for his whole life. Not just that he also blesses him by tapping his face.

The fan who is super happy with SRK’s gesture tells that he loves him. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile recently Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan broke her silence on trolls and gave them back. Suhana shared a cryptic post on misogyny as Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan and other actresses continue to get personally targeted in the drug probe. She has also opened up about the mean words like a black cat and other derogatory remarks made on her skin colour.

Suhana Khan shared a long note that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

She continued, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

