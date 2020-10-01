Kangana Ranaut Gets Back To Thalaivi Sets Post A 7-Month Delay

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled many Bollywood projects which were scheduled to go on floors this year. Now nearly 7 months later, the film industry is finally reeling back to life and shooting of the stalled projects are being scheduled. While filming across the country with safety precautions is in place, actress Kangana Ranaut will soon reach South India to get back to the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivi.

The actress took to Twitter and shared the update regarding the shoot of her most ambitious bilingual project Thalaivi. The film is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. She shared a few selfies and sought blessings from her fans as she termed it as a ‘special day’ to be resuming shoot after seven months.

Kangana tweeted, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.”

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s latest tweet here:

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

The first look and the teaser of the film Thalaivi were released in November last year. The poster of a huge cutout of Kangana as Jayalalitha, and another short video showcasing the glimpse of the rise of an actress to becoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had become a talking point.

The film, which is helmed by Vijay, was earlier slated to be released in June this year. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting was postponed. Now that the government has allowed a partial resumption of theatres with 50 per cent capacity on Wednesday, fans can now expect the release of the much-awaited film in theatres soon.

What do you think about Kangana’s film upcoming film Thalaivi? Let us know in the comments.

