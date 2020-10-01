Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest superstar our country has today. He began his film career back in 1969 and there was no looking back. With films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Don; he’s created a mark for himself in Bollywood. The actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC).

Of course, the journey hasn’t been easy for Big B as well. He went through numerous struggles to become the ‘shahenshah’ that he is today. But did you know Amitabh did not have Rs. 2 at a point in life? It was during the early days of his life when he wanted to be a part of the cricket school team.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed about it all during a recent episode on KBC. Jay Kulshreshtha was the contestant on the hot seat. He is one of the unfortunate employees who lost his job amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jay shared his story about wanting to eat ‘bhel’ worth Rs.7 during his childhood. However, his parents did not have that money and his mother refused.

Upon this, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how he wanted Rs. 2. He wanted to be a part of the school cricket team but owing to the financial crisis, his parents weren’t able to provide that sum. Big B said, “2 Rupees ka mulya kya hai woh aaj hume yaad ata hai.”

It is the small things in life that make you a better persona and who better than Amitabh to take life lessons from?

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently contracted the coronavirus. Just not he, son Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were infected too.

He was hospitalized for a few days along with Abhishek. Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, had decided to quarantine at home owing to the mild symptoms.

As the family recovered, they finally got back to the ‘new normal’ as well. Pictures of Amitabh Bachchan on the first day of KBC set went viral all across the social media platforms.

Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on Sony TV on 28th September.

