Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here’s How Sonalika Joshi REACTED On Show’s Comparison With FRIENDS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys such unprecedented popularity which is hard to explain in words. Be it characters or facts about the actors, everything is popular and well known amongst the viewers. No wonder, such love and affection have enabled the show to enjoy a run of over 11 years.

Recently, the show hit the 3000 episodes mark, which is something unbelievable feat to be achieved by a sitcom. Also, as far as one knows, Taarak Mehta is also in the Guinness World Records for being the longest-running sitcom (as per episode count). With so many feathers on the cap, it’s quite normal that the comparisons will take place with some of the iconic shows in the league. And one such incident was shared by Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhide during an interview.

While talking to Times Of India, Sonalika Joshi shared her experience of shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amid the restrictions. She even shared an incident, when her daughter informed her that people are comparing her show with the iconic sitcom, FRIENDS, on social media. Can you guess, what would be Sonalika’s reaction?

On being informed of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s comparison with FRIENDS, Sonalika shared that she was pleased to see a smile on her daughter’s face. She felt that such comparisons with cult international sitcom are making her daughter proud about her. And of course, she is glad to be part of such show a historic show and she is enjoying the fame.

Meanwhile, speaking of the show, Koimoi recently indulged into an exclusive conversation with Asit Kumarr Modi. There also had been rumours that Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah multiple times before. We asked about it to Modi who confessed that Neha did leave the show before. However, that only happened once.

Modi revealed, “Starting me unhone chod dia tha show, tabhi bhi maine unhe samjhaya tha, thoda sabra rakha tha. Tabhi humne koi immediate replacement nahi kiya tha. Ye 100-200 episodes jab hue the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ke, tab ki baat hai. Fir unhone wapis join kiya.”

(She left the show initially. This happened around the time when we completed 100-200 episodes. That time too, I explained to her and remained patient. We did not look out for an immediate replacement. And then she joined us again.)

Must Read: Vikrant Massey Shares Anatomy Of A Fu*kboi & Fans Are Going Crazy, WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube