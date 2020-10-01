Bigg Boss 14 is all set to commence in a few days, and we know fans cannot keep their calm. Now that all of us know about most of the contestants in the show, the excitement level has increased. One of the most talked-about contestant Jodi in the show is that of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Reportedly, these two are the only real-life couple to enter the house this season. One thing is for sure that Rubina and Abhinav are sure to win hearts with their individual personalities and camaraderie together. However, we have some inside details about them to give to you guys. Continue reading for more.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, a source has revealed about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s participation in Bigg Boss 14. “Rubina was earlier approached to do Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki on Star Bharat. Her look test for the show had gone very well but due to other reasons and as she was considering Bigg Boss offer, Paridhi Sharma was signed in for the said role. After much deliberation and discussion, especially since this year both Rubina and Abhinav were offered to enter the show as a couple (remember: Bhakhtyar and Tanaaz), the couple gave their confirmation much later.”

Well, another set of reports state that Abhinav and Rubina have signed the show for a whopping amount of Rs. 5 lakh as a couple and a minimum 40 days stay. Given Rubina’s vibrant nature and Abhinav’s calmness, one can expect the couple to stir up the entertainment quotient like never before. Also, as much as we have seen, the couple seems to have a good understanding of them. Will the Bigg Boss house bring about a twist in their equation? For that, we will have to wait for the show to begin.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married two years back and had been vacationing in Himachal Pradesh for the last few months. Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14 which will air at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on the weekend?

