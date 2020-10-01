Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta Had Left The Show During Initial Years, CONFIRMS Asit Kumarr Modi (EXCLUSIVE)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is creating a lot of noise lately. But this time, the reasons aren’t very positive. The show has been in soup over the character Anjali. Neha Mehta played the titular role for over 12 years. She recently quit and was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Neha recently came out in the open and revealed that she wanted to return to the show. Without delving out much information, she shared about her concerns left unaddressed. Later, Asit Kumarr Modi in an exclusive conversation with us opened up about his take on the row.

There also had been rumours that Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah multiple times before. We asked about it to Asit Kumarr Modi who confessed that Neha did leave the show before. However, that only happened once.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer revealed, “Starting me unhone chod dia tha show, tabhi bhi maine unhe samjhaya tha, thoda sabra rakha tha. Tabhi humne koi immediate replacement nahi kiya tha. Ye 100-200 episodes jab hue the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ke, tab ki baat hai. Fir unhone wapis join kiya.”

(She left the show initially. This happened around the time when we completed 100-200 episodes. That time too, I explained to her and remained patient. We did not look out for an immediate replacement. And then she joined us again.)

Talking about the entire row, Asit Kumarr Modi added, “I don’t believe in spreading negativity but just positivity. I have to create this show on a daily basis, make people laugh, spread good words. Whatever happened has happened. I don’t look back and bother so much. My constant efforts are to make my team happy and that’s about it.”

Albeit, Asit is more than happy about Sunayana Fozdar’s casting. He shares, “I’m 100% happy. People are used to watching old artists, so they are usually in denial. It is a bit difficult initially for the person who joins as a replacement. But Sunayana Fozdar is working really well and people will end up loving her as well.”

Well, all’s well that ends well. But is it really the end for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah row? Only time will tell.

Must Read: Mukesh Khanna To Create 3-Film Franchise On Shaktimaan: “Has To Be Bigger Than Krrish & Ra.One”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube