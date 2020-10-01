Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa With THIS Whopping Salary Is Amongst Highest-Paid Contestants

Bigg Boss 14 is just 2 days away now. The makers of Salman Khan hosted show is gradually revealing the promos and it’s creating a lot of buzz. Recently, we saw Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia’s videos from the premiere day. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa. But it is her salary that is leaving us shell shocked.

For the unversed, day before yesterday, Sukhvinder’s promo video went viral. It witnessed the self-proclaim goddess holding her ‘Trishul’ and sending good vibes across the house. She was inside the house and was heard praying, “Bigg Boss is baar bohot chale.”

Bigg Boss 14 fans went berserk upon learning the news. Even if netizens were divided, memes couldn’t stop flooding. Furthermore, many stated how the ‘masala’ content is inevitable with such kind of a contestant. But every good thing comes with a hefty price. Same is the scenario with Radhe Maa.

As per a Bigg Boss 14 insider, Radhe Maa is earning as much as 25 lakhs per week. Even if the show spans 3 months this season and Sukhvinder manages to be in the finale, she would surely be taking home a salary of 3 crores. And if she manages to win the show, she could be amongst the richest TV personalities overnight!

Just not that, as per a Khabri, she is also amongst the highest paid contestants for this season. Well, that clearly means that Sukhvinder Singh has a lot to contribute to the TRPs this season!

Meanwhile, negotiation is also on-going between Radhe Maa and the Bigg Boss 14 makers regarding her Trishul. The makers have been asking her to leave her weapon behind whereas she claims that it has divine powers and that will not be possible.

A source close to SpotboyE revealed the same as, “Radhe Maa is not ready to keep her Trishul out and go inside for the stay. Whereas the production house (Endemol) is making a constant effort to convince her. As per Sukhvinder, her Trishul has all divine powers and if she leaves that and enters the house, she will have to keep her powers also out. But as per the rules and keeping contestants’ safety in mind, the channel is not allowing anyone to carry any dangerous instrument inside. Well, the discussion is on among both the parties and no conclusion has come yet.”

Are you excited to see Radhe Maa in Bigg Boss 14?

