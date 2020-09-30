Teejay Sidhu On People Calling Her Skinny In Pregnancy: "There Is No Ideal Weight"

TV personality Teejay Sidhu, who is currently expecting her third child, has opened up on how she is being called too skinny while being pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Teejay posted a picture flaunting her baby bump and requested all expecting mothers to love their maternity body.

“People say I’m too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I’m expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn’t eat anything! (There was no ‘pregnancy glow!’). Now I eat properly, but the weight only shows on my tummy. And I’m ok with that. :) I’d advise any expecting Mom, whether you’re the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don’t overthink what you ‘should’ look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no ‘ideal’ weight. Every pregnancy body is different – love yours, just as it is,” she wrote.

Teejay Sidhu and her husband, actor Karanvir Bohra, have twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella.

A while ago, the couple took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting again.

“Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever,” Karanvir, who turned a year older today, wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him and Teejay Sidhu sculpting a baby out of clay.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Teejay posted a picture in which we can see her flaunting her baby bump as she stands next to Karanvir.

The couple’s colleagues in the film and TV industry congratulated them.

Must Read: Bigg Boss: From 2.5 Crores Per Episode To 200 Crores For One Season – Salman Khan’s Salary Graph Over The Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube