Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Bhide Bhai’ Mandar Chandwadkar Gets His Instagram Account Back, Has A Message For The Hackers!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of ‘ekmev secretary’ Bhide Bhai in the show, has finally regained the possession of his Instagram account. It was a couple of days ago when he took to the Instagram account of Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu and informed about the news.

Palak had Shared Mandar’s video in which he said, “**URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT** Hello everyone, This is to inform you that I’m not operating my Instagram id since last 4 days, I.e., @realmandarchandwadkar so if anybody is receiving messages from my id, consider that it’s been hacked, please spread the word! I’ll inform you once I’ll get access to my Instagram id, till then take care, I’ll update you all soon,”

Mandar Chandwadkar, today, posted another video giving follow-up news to his fans. He said, “I couldn’t log into my account for 5-6 days. And now my Insta id is active once again which is @realmandarchandwadkar. I really want to thank all those who helped me get my account back.”

He also had a message for the hackers; he said, “Genuine request to all the hackers do not hack anyone’s account… it takes a lot of efforts to creat and maintain one…”

Watch the video here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3000 episodes. Every cast member took to their social media handles and posted their wishes. Late to the party, Mandar also did the same today. He posted the photos with the caption, “Lots of gratitude to all the lovely audience who have been watching our show sincerely.. lil late to put up these pics as my account was not active… but better late than never. Once again thx a lot…”

