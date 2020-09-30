It was only yesterday when Colors TV teased us by airing a promo of Radhe Maa entering Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. In the promo, we see Radhe Maa blessing Bigg Boss with her magic Trishul. But what if we tell you that Radhe Maa and channel are having serious discussions over the Trishul? Yes, you have read it right. Read the article to know more.

Radhe Maa aka Sukhvinder Kaur claims that her Trishul has divine powers and she never leaves it alone. The self-proclaimed Godwoman insists on taking her Trishul to the house but it seems that makers are not very happy with the idea.

As per a report published by Spotboye, “Radhe Maa is not ready to keep her Trishul out and go inside for the stay. Whereas the production house (Endemol) is making a constant effort to convince her. As per Sukhvinder, her Trishul has all divine powers and if she leaves that and enters the house, she will have to keep her powers also out. But as per the rules and keeping contestants’ safety in mind, the channel is not allowing anyone to carry any dangerous instrument inside. Well, the discussion is on among both the parties and no conclusion has come yet.”

However, in the promo, we have seen her blessing the Bigg Boss 14 house with her Trishul. It would be interesting to know what conclusion Radhe Maa and the channel’s conversation would lead to. What’s your opinion? Do you want Radhe Maa to take her Trishul inside the house?

Meanwhile, we also told you that Prince Narula is all set to join Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the BB14 house. The reports even claim that the Salman Khan’s show will follow Roadies format where previous season’s contestants will act as mentors to the new contestants. He participated in season 9 of Bigg Boss and won it. The season was memorable due to Prince and Yuvika’s sizzling chemistry.

How excited are you for Radhe Maa and Prince Narula entering Bigg Boss 14? Do let us know via your comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

