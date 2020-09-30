Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! Saqib Saleem Reveals Shriya Pilgaonkar's Reaction When He Asked For Season Two Spoilers!

‘Mirzapur 2 kab aayega?’ is a question that was there on every fan’s mind for more than a year. The Amazon Prime web series is one of the most loved and biggest Indian web series. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and others. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar played a vital role in the previous season. She recently starred in Crackdown and her co-star Saqib Saleem also turned out to be a big fan of the show.

Just like any other fan, even Saqib Saleem was curious to know what’s going to happen in Mirzapur 2. Although Shriya’s character Sweety dies in the previous season, one can hope that she must know what’s going to happen next. Koimoi spoke to Saqib, and the actor revealed the hilarious answers his Crackdown co-star would give when he asked about spoilers.

Saqib Saleem joked, “She has already told me, but I won’t share it with all of you. She told me the entire story.”

“She was very tight-lipped. I tried asking several times because I also enjoy that show. I asked her if she’s coming back in Mirzapur 2 as she died in the previous season, and how Ali will take his revenge. She used to say, ‘wait na, be patient’,” added Saqib Saleem.

The ’83 actor was all praises for his Crackdown co-star. He said, “She’s a wonderful actor. I’ve really enjoyed working with her. She comes from such a right place; she wants to give her best and is very committed.”

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 also stars Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma and Rajesh Tailang. The show is all set to release on October 23, 2020.

Talking about Crackdown, the show released on Voot last week. The Saqib Saleem and Shriya Pilgaonkar was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and also starred Iqbal Khan in a pivotal role.

Are you excited to see the second season of Mirzapur and Ali Fazal aka Guddu is revenge mode? Do you want Sweety to appear at least in flashbacks in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the second season below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE! Asit Kumarr Modi Is 100% Happy About Sunayana Fozdar’s Casting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube