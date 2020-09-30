The Sushant Singh Rajput case is mired in a lot of controversies and conspiracy theories. Rhea Chakraborty is currently in the Byculla jail due in the drug angle part related to the case. However, in the past few weeks, a lot of TV news channels have been majorly focusing on SSR-Rhea. A lot of viewers and celebs have slammed certain news channel for the media trials and addressing Rhea as a convict rather than just a suspect.

Koimoi spoke to Saqib Saleem and we asked him about the media trials on Rhea Chakraborty and the insider-outsider debate. In an interview, the actor had said that seeing the way media is treating Rhea, he’s feeling anxious. The Crackdown actor elaborated to us, “It is giving me anxiety in a way that what are we doing to people? How are we treating people? As I said, I completely believe in the judiciary of the country and all the investigative agencies that are right now investigating.”

The actor added, ” What I am against is the media trials. Imagine, if tomorrow, Rhea is given a clean chit by the supreme court, will the news channels come out publicly and apologise? Will they apologise for the mental trauma? So these are basic questions one needs to ask. Behave and act responsibly.”

Since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the insider-outsider debated heated up again. Several stars claimed that outsiders are not given the same treatment and opportunities as the star kids. Does Saqib Saleem agree that outsiders are treated the way it’s been told to the public?

The actor answers, “It is not easy for sure, but nothing in life is easy. Now we are in the times where there’s so much work in the webspace, short films etc. The webspace has opened up a new dimension. There is enough work. Let’s get done with this insider-outsider debate. Let’s concentrate on doing good work and finding good work. Genuinely, work on your skillset. To all the actors out there, learn and work on your acting more than anything else. That is what going to take you far and nothing else.”

What do you have to say about Saqib Saleem’s views on Rhea Chakraborty’s media trials? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

