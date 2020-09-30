Social media is tricky. Here small things usually result in big issues. Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th Birthday in the Maldives on Monday. However, the actress got brutally trolled on social media for wrongly tagging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while replying to Raj Nayak, the former COO of Viacom 18. Read the full article to know more.

Mouni Roy received many wishes on her birthday and the actress made a point to reply personally to her close ones. Raj Nayak too wished Mouni a happy birthday but while replying thank you to him, Mouni wrongly tagged the defence minister. Her post read, “Thank you so much Sir @rajnathsingh (sic).”

However, the Brahmastra actress soon realized her mistake and deleted the tweet. She later tagged the right person after editing her post. But till then, the screenshot got viral and Mouni started getting trolled. The trolls even asked Mouni Roy if she was on weed. Have a look at Raj Nayak’s tweet here.

Happy birthday @Roymouni !!Love & happiness always. Stay safe and stay happy. 🎂🥂 — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 28, 2020

Now, have a look at the trolls on Twitter.

However, Mouni Roy seemed very less impacted with such trolls and continued to enjoy her birthday as the actress has shared many lovely videos on her Instagram as well. Have a look at the videos here.

The actress also shared a long note on Instagram for the people who had wished her. She wrote, “HAPPY BLESSED GRATEFUL THANKFUL.. Sending all the love back that I received

from you guys, family, friends, my gram fam. Yesterday was unreal. Absolutely overwhelmed with your love and words..Thank you @discoversoneva for making yesterday so beautiful♥️ one of my best days ever.. can feel the love from the sun, trees, moon and the ocean.. x

@globalspa_mag

Thank you my dearest Ro @rohiniyer miss you here

@media.raindrop

🎶 by @masoomabilgrami_”

👗by my @anusoruhttps:

Mouni Roy also uploaded another set of the pictures from her vacation. The actress wrote, “~ birthday buddies~

Gautam Buddha once said,

“Invest in yourself, meditate, read, eat healthy food, drink water, move your body, spend time in nature, rest up”.

He also said,” never blame anyone in your life. Good people give you happiness. Bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. And the BEST people give you memories.”💝🤩🌱

Grateful for all my friends for tolerating me for decades & still loving me regardless. Thank you ☺️

(You all know who you are)♾”

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Domestic Help Keshav Now Works For Sara Ali Khan? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube