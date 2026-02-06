Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty arrived and conquered the box office with their epic war action drama, Border 2. Anurag Singh’s directorial is now chasing the 450 crore milestone globally. But before that, it has knocked down Brahmastra to enter the top 25 Hindi grossers of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Border 2 concludes its second week on a high note in India

After Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol & his gang continue the streak of success for Bollywood with their Republic Day 2026 release. Made on a budget of 225 crore, Border 2 has collected 323.89 crore net in 14 days of its domestic run. It garnered 78.92 crores in its second week alone, maintaining a solid hold at the ticket windows.

Border 2 is the only success for Bollywood in January 2026. In fact, it is the only Indian film to have entered the 300 crore club at the domestic box office this year. All eyes are on whether it will clock the 400 crore mark in its lifetime.

Enters the top 25 Hindi grossers of all time globally!

As per the last update, Border 2 has amassed 52 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total reaches 434.19 crores.

Sunny Deol starrer has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, which earned 430.24 crores in its global lifetime. It has now officially entered the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time at the worldwide box office. Its next target is to beat Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun (453.8 crores)

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

India net: 323.89 crores

India gross: 382.19 crores

Overseas gross: 52 crores

Worldwide gross: 434.19 crores

