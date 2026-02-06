Chiranjeevi has delivered his first success of 2026 with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which is now his highest-grossing film of all time. The Telugu action comedy is maintaining a good hold at the box office, despite new releases. But how has it performed compared to his last highest grosser? Scroll below for a detailed day 25 report!

Where does it stand at the Indian box office?

Despite a clash with The Raja Saab, Anil Ravipudi’s directorial stole the limelight with its entertaining content. Since its big release on January 12, it has clashed with multiple competitors, including Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

According to Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 61 lakhs on day 25. It saw a slight drop from 70 lakhs garnered the previous day. The cumulative total at the Indian box office lands at 210.31 crores net, which is approximately 248.16 crores in gross collection.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Week 2 – 22.8 crores

Week 3 – 8.36 crores

Total – 210.31 crores

MSVPG Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office

Chiranjeevi‘s previous highest-grossing film was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which concluded its Indian lifetime at 188.6 crores net back in 2019. The Telugu superstar has achieved new milestones, debuting in the 200 crore club and surpassing his last grosser by a margin of over 21 crores. It will now be interesting to see how Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu fares at the ticket windows as it is also streaming on OTT and where it finally wraps up its box office journey.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 25

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 210.31 crores

ROI: 10.31 crores

India gross: 248.16 crores

Overseas gross: 42.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 290.91 crores

Verdict: Plus

