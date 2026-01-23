Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become Chiranjeevi’s first film in history to cross the 250 crore milestone worldwide. The Telugu action comedy has also surpassed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to emerge as his highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the exciting day 11 updates!

Will it clock the 50 crore milestone overseas?

The pace has now slowed down, as new competitors arrive in the market. Anil Ravipudi’s directorial was already battling The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, among other Indian competitors. Starting today, it will also face rivalry from Border 2.

In 11 days of its box office run, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has accumulated 41.15 crore gross. It is now eyeing to clock a half-century worldwide. The upcoming weekend is one big opportunity to get closer to the milestone.

Chiranjeevi scores his highest-grossing film globally!

At the domestic box office, the Telugu action comedy has amassed 211.39 crore gross. Combined with the overseas run, its worldwide total surges to 252.54 crore gross. Chiranjeevi has rewritten history as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has surpassed the global lifetime of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It has now emerged as his #1 film of all time.

It is to be seen where Anil Ravipudi’s lands in its lifetime. New benchmarks will be set, so exciting times are ahead!

Check out Chiranjeevi’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (2026): 252.54 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019): 246.60 crores

Waltair Veerayya (2023): 219 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary (11 Days)

India net – 179.15 crores

India gross – 211.39 crores

Overseas gross – 41.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 252.54 crores

