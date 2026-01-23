A big storm has arrived at the ticket windows! Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 has been released in theatres. Bollywood is expecting another box office success after Dhurandhar. The epic war action film has very well lived upto the expectations in advance booking, witnessing a 101% jump in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the final pre-sales for day 1.

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

The official trailer received a phenomenal response, leading to a massive improvement in pre-release buzz. There’s also no significant release apart from Dhurandhar, which left Bollywood buffs in anticipation. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 registered final advance booking worth 12.5 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It sold over 4 lakh tickets across the nation.

In the last 24 hours, Anurag Singh’s directorial witnessed an impressive 101% jump. The advance booking sales have wrapped up on a fantastic note. Delhi remained the best-performing circuit, contributing 2.8 crore gross alone to the total pre-sales. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were among other key performing states.

Knocks down Dhurandhar!

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar rewrote history, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India. It had recorded pre-sales of 9.23 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. In comparison, Varun Dhawan co-starrer is almost 35% higher. While the first target has been unlocked successfully, it is now to be seen whether it receives favorable reviews and emerges as the next big blockbuster at the box office.

Border 2 vs Gadar 2

All eyes were on whether Border 2 could achieve new milestones for Sunny Deol, by surpassing Gadar 2. For the unversed, his 2023 blockbuster had clocked in advance booking sales of 17.6 crores gross for the opening day. Unfortunately, the Republic Day 2026 release could not beat that mark. Here’s hoping, the spot bookings will help it make a better opening than Gadar 2, which brought in 40.10 crores.

