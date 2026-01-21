Just when we thought the hype could not get any higher, the makers of Border 2 dropped the second trailer of the film directed by Anurag Singh. The second trailer makes me so emotional that I have no words! The second trailer of the war epic features the soul of the soldier and is edited on the song Mitte Ke Bete in Sonu Nigam’s voice! Featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, this 3-minute glimpse is emotional, patriotic, and heart-wrenching!

The highlight of the trailer is not war or gunfire – it is the sons of the soil – the bravehearts who promise to sacrifice their lives for the nation. It is the haunting melody of Sonu Nigam and Manoj Muntashir’s verses that hits the core of the heart. The song is a spiritual successor of LOC’s Ek Saathi Aur Bhi Tha! And honestly, it is impossible to watch this trailer without a lump in your throat.

Border 2‘s new trailer will make you tear up as you listen to Sonu Nigam sing – ‘Hum Jo Tiranga Lehraayenge, Hichki Ban Ke Yaad Aayenge, Wo Mitti Ke Bete, Jo Waapas Na Laute!” Another line says, “Chaukhat Pe Diye Jalte Hi Rahe, Kuch Ram Kabhi Laute Hi Nahi!” How can you review such lines without crying?

Sunny Deol remains the anchor of the trailer. Waiting for probably his son, you feel him when you see him shaken, along with his on-screen wife Mona Singh! Diljit Dosanjh brings a grounded, vulnerable energy to the battalion. Varun Dhawan looks ready to hunt and kill. Ahan Shetty’s maturity as a Navy Officer surprises me the most! Anya Singh leads the officer wives’ energy to the core!

Unlike the chest thumping, this trailer focuses on the human cost of war, and the theme Mitti Ke Bete is a winner. Seeing three generations of stars, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan & Diljit Singh, and Ahan Shetty in one trailer is surreal. All of them elevate the energy of Border 2.

Sonu Nigam’s voice is the biggest winner for this trailer. He adds a nostalgia to the film, but still keeps it emotional and intense!

