Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is all set for its grand release on January 23. Yes, it’s just eight days away from its theatrical release, and after the historic performance of Dhurandhar, all eyes are pinned on the Border sequel’s run. Considering the nostalgia factor, it is expected to start big at the Indian box office, exceeding all expectations.

The upcoming Bollywood epic action war film serves as a sequel to the 1997 film Border. The first installment was a blockbuster success, and over the years, it gained a cult status. Whether through iconic dialogues, songs, or emotional scenes, Border has made a place in the hearts of millions and still enjoys tremendous goodwill among audiences. Considering the epic success of the first film, expectations are sky-high for the sequel.

Border 2 is set to open big at the Indian box office

Just like Gadar 2, Border 2 is riding on the nostalgia factor and popularity of the first part. Apart from the sequel factor, the film has also generated good buzz among the masses due to its “Ghar Kab Aaoge” song, a reprised version of “Sandese Aate Hain” from Border. The buzz is expected to intensify once the trailer is released on the internet.

Considering the buzz and the fact that Dhurandhar has now slowed down at the Indian box office, Border 2 is set to open big. It seems to be in a position to score above 25 crore net on day 1. With such an expected start, the film is all set to deliver the biggest start for Diljit Dosanjh.

All set to deliver Diljit Dosanjh’s biggest opening

For those who don’t know, Good Newwz holds the record of the biggest opening for Diljit Dosanjh. Released in 2019, Good Newwz registered a start of 17.56 crore net. So, after six years, Border 2 is all set to dethrone the comedy entertainer and score the highest day 1 collection for the actor.

More about the film

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to Border also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banner of T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

