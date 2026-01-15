Dhurandhar continues to dominate the Hindi market in its sixth week despite several films running alongside. It faced new releases like Avatar: Fire And Ash, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Ikkis, but none of them managed to stop the glorious run of the Ranveer Singh starrer. From South, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab came but turned out to be a disaster in no time, thus giving an open ground to perform for the Bollywood magnum opus. With no big release arriving until January 23, the journey towards a historic milestone is on. Keep reading for a detailed day 41 box office report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 41 days?

The Aditya Dhar directorial is still enjoying impressive footfalls, and the momentum is expected to stay intact until Border 2, which is scheduled to release on January 23. Speaking about the latest collection update, it witnessed a healthy surge on its day 41 due to the partial holiday of Makar Sankranti. On its sixth Wednesday, it earned 3.4 crores, growing by 17.24% from day 40’s 2.9 crores. Overall, the film has earned a whopping 866.4 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1022.35 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Day 36 – 3.6 crores

Day 37 – 6.1 crores

Day 38 – 6.85 crores

Day 39 – 2.7 crores

Day 40 – 2.9 crores

Day 41 – 3.4 crores

Total – 866.4 crores

Chasing a historic milestone

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar has earned 866.4 crore net so far, and it needs 33.6 crores more to earn 900 crores. Considering its pace, the film is expected to remain strong until Border 2 is released. Even after Border 2 arrives, it is expected to keep minting moolah at the Indian box office. So, the 900 crore milestone looks within reach. If it manages to reach 900 crore net, it’ll become the first Bollywood movie to achieve the feat.

Dhurandhar enjoys impressive returns

Made on a reported budget of 225 crores, the Ranveer Singh starrer has earned 866.4 crores, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 641.4 crores. Calculated further, it equals 285.06% returns at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crores

India net collection – 866.4 crores

ROI – 641.4 crores

ROI% – 285.06%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

