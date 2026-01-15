Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, is going strong at the Indian box office. Due to the failure of The Raja Saab, the biggie got good space to perform in the Telugu market, and the festive season is helping it fetch solid numbers. Speaking about the first Wednesday, day 3, the film experienced a jump due to the holiday (Bhogi), resulting in a 40% recovery. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Telugu action comedy entertainer released in theaters on Monday (January 12). It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but among the audience, word of mouth has been decent so far. There have been flaws in the film, but it’s being called a good entertainer for the Sankranti festive season. Such feedback is helping to attract good footfall to theaters.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

On day 3, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu amassed 19.65 crores, displaying a jump of 4.8% from day 2’s 18.75 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 80 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 94.4 crore gross. Since today (day 4), there’s a big holiday of Sankranti, the film is expected to see a significant jump and is likely to surpass 21-22 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.65 crores

Total – 80 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 80 crore net so far, thus recovering 40% of the budget. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 120 crores more, which looks achievable considering decent word of mouth.

To become a success, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad must earn over 200 crore net. If the film manages to become a clean success, it’ll be a big relief for Chiranjeevi after a setback from Bhola Shankar.

