Dhurandhar continues its insane run at the box office. The spy world officially has a new king, and his name is Ranveer Singh. Even on its 40th day, Aditya Dhar’s biggie is proving that it has enough ‘Jigar’ to pull the audience in the theaters, and while most films fizzle out by their fourth week, this actioner is busy pulling off jumps on its sixth Tuesday as well!

Budget & Recovery

With a controlled budget of 225 crore, the film has already entered the All-Time Blockbuster zone. As of Day 40, the total India Net collection stands at a massive 863 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 40

On the 40th day, the sixth Tuesday, January 13, Dhurandhar earned 2.9 crore, a slight jump from the previous day, which brought 2.7 crore. In total, the film has already registered the biggest sixth week at the box office, with one day left to go. With an occupancy of 18.6%, the film is still breathing down the neck of new releases.

Check out the box office breakdown of the spy thriller (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 218 crore

Week 2: 261.5 crore

Week 3: 189.3 crore

Week 4: 115.7 crore

Week 5: 56.35 crore

Day 36: 3.6 crore

Day 37: 6.1 crore

Day 38: 6.85 crore

Day 39: 2.7 crore

Day 40: 2.9 crore

Total: 863 crore

Biggest Ticket Sales

Dhurandhar didn’t just lead; it crushed the competition with its BMS sales as well on the sixth Tuesday, overtaking the previous topper Laalo. In fact, it registered almost two times the ticket sales of the previous Bollywood topper Chhaava, which registered a ticket sale of 27K on the sixth Tuesday.

Dhurandhar: 53K

Laalo: 45K

Chhaava | Pushpa 2: 27K

Stree 2: 23K

Mahavatar Narsimha: 15K

Kantara Chapter 1: 13K

Jawan: 12K

Last Milestone!

Currently, Dhurandhar is the fourth most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. In order to reach the third spot, it needs to surpass the 373% profits made by Chhaava. But to beat this figure, Ranveer Singh’s biggie needs to earn a total of 1064.25 crore. It still has an impossible 201 crore to reach this figure! So clearly, it will not touch this milestone!

