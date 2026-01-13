Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar continues to shine bright at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller has crossed the 850 crore mark, a never-before-seen milestone in Bollywood. It is now set to conquer another throne in the sixth week. Scroll below for a detailed day 39 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar earned 2.70 crores on day 39. It fell below the three crore mark for the first time since the big release on December 5, 2025. Compared to the 3.60 crores garnered on the sixth Friday, it witnessed a 25% drop in earnings.

The total box office collection in India has reached 860.10 crores net, which is approximately 1014.91 crores in gross earnings. Dhurandhar is made on a reported budget of 225 crores. In 39 days, the makers have minted profits of a whopping 228%. A blockbuster!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Weekend 6 – 16.55 crores

Day 39 – 2.70 crores

Total – 860.10 crores

Next big target for Dhurandhar!

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is now inches away from clocking the highest sixth-week collection in Hindi cinema. In only 4 days, it has already surpassed every single film except Stree 2. The spy action thriller now needs only 47 lakhs more in the kitty, but still has 3 days to achieve the milestone!

Check out the highest sixth-week collections in Hindi cinema (net earnings):

Stree 2: 19.72 crores Dhurandhar: 19.25 crores (4 days) Chhaava: 15.60 crores Jawan: 10.79 crores Pathaan: 9.02 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 39 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 860.10 crores

ROI – 282%

India gross – 1014.91 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

