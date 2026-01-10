The RajaSaab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles, enjoyed a strong opening at the worldwide box office and made history in the horror-comedy genre. However, it has broken the streak of century openers for Prabhas, who was looking forward to another 100 crore global opener after Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 1!

How much did The RajaSaab earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

Compared to previous releases of the Baahubali star, the film had an underwhelming pre-release buzz. Still, solely on the stardom, the actor has managed to rake in a strong start for his latest release. In India, the film opened at 74.22 crore gross (62.9 crore net). Overseas, it has earned an estimated 23.5 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the day 1 worldwide box office collection stands at a solid 97.72 crore gross. Since word of mouth is not favorable, let’s see how the film fares on its day 2.

Opening-day collection breakdown:

India net – 62.9 crores

India gross – 74.22 crores

Overseas gross – 23.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 97.72 crores

Scores the 6th biggest opening for Prabhas!

With 97.72 crores, The RajaSaab has registered the sixth biggest opening for Prabhas at the worldwide box office. It secured a place below Adipurush (127.36 crores), and the difference between the two films is 29.64 crores.

Take a look at the top global openers of Prabhas:

Baahubali 2 – 217 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 176.15 crores Salaar – 158.02 crores Saaho – 130.02 crores Adipurush – 127.36 crores The RajaSaab – 97.72 crores

Makes history by surpassing Stree 2!

Although The RajaSaab missed a century, it managed to surpass Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which opened at 84.06 crores. By surpassing Stree 2, it became the biggest opener in the horror-comedy genre among Indian films. If calculated, the Prabhas starrer made 16.25% higher earnings than Stree 2.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 36: Knocks Down RRR To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Indian Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News