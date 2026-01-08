The much-awaited The RajaSaab is all set for its big release today. Yes, before witnessing full-fledged release tomorrow (January 9), the film has its premieres scheduled for today in North America (USA and Canada). Considering the star power of Prabhas, it is expected to register a good start. However, just a good start won’t be enough as the biggie needs to score over 60 crores to achieve the box office breakeven target in the territory. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Following Jana Nayagan’s postponement, more shows have been allocated to the upcoming Tollywood biggie, resulting in a positive impact on pre-sales. With more shows, collections are likely to be higher than those expected earlier. On the whole, the film is well-positioned to deliver good numbers on its opening day (premieres + day 1).

Overseas breakeven target revised for The RajaSaab

Based on pre-sales and buzz, The RajaSaab is expected to gross around 25-30 crore at the overseas box office on the opening day, with the majority of business coming from North America. With such a start, the film will be on the right track to enter the safe zone, as its revised breakeven target is now $10 million, according to Venky Box Office. In Indian rupees, it equals 89.92 crores, as per the current currency rate.

Regarding the North American territory only, the breakeven target has been adjusted from $10 million to $7.5 million, which translates to 67.44 crores in Indian rupees.

Chasing an achievable target

Achieving $7.5 million at the North American box office and $10 million across all overseas territories appears achievable, given Prabhas‘ star power. However, the film needs to deliver at least decent content to the audience and must secure favorable reactions from not just fans but also neutrals. Let’s see how things unfold.

More about the film

The RajaSaab is directed by Maruthi and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibotla, and Ishan Saksena under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: ‘Dhurandhar’ Aditya Dhar Makes History, Becomes The Only Director To Reach This Milestone With First Two Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News