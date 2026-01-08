We’re now just a few hours away from witnessing the grand release of The RajaSaab. Yes, Prabhas is returning to theaters tomorrow (January 9), after the big success of Kalki 2898 AD. Since the actor has dived into the genre of horror comedy, fans are excited and charged up. However, among the neutral audience, the hype hasn’t been up to the mark. Still, some factors are definitely going to help the film achieve a good start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Dependent on Prabhas’ stardom

When the film was officially announced, genuine excitement was evident on the ground level, but underwhelming promotional assets diluted it. The second trailer built some momentum, but it’s clearly not up to the mark when compared to Prabhas’ previous films. Since director Maruthi isn’t a big brand, the Tollywood entertainer is relying completely on the star power of Prabhas.

The RajaSaab gains from Jana Nayagan’s postponement; aims for a good start

With Jana Nayagan getting postponed from its January 9 release, The RajaSaab is all set to enjoy a wide release tomorrow, and it is going to arrive solo. Apart from the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the film is now also securing good showcasing in other southern states. Even in the Hindi market, it is aiming for a good final show count.

Along with the padding of the star power and wide release, The RajaSaab will also enjoy the benefit of ticket hikes in the Telugu market. So, despite the promotional material not being up to the mark, the film has made a ground for a good start at the Indian box office.

Day 1 prediction of The RajaSaab

The Tollywood magnum opus seems in a position to score a strong 55-60 crore net (all languages) in India on day 1, with, of course, the bigger chunk coming from the original Telugu version. The Hindi-dubbed version is looking for a decent start of 7-9 crore net. If initial word of mouth turns out to be favorable, the film can score a bit higher than the predicted range.

Set to score Prabhas’ 6th biggest start, but to miss one major record

With 55-60 crore net, The RajaSaab is set to register the sixth biggest opening for Prabhas, overtaking Radhe Shyam (43.1 crores) by a considerable margin. However, it is likely to miss Stree 2’s record opening of 64.8 crores in the horror comedy genre.

Take a look at Prabhas’ top openers at the Indian box office (net)

Baahubali 2 – 121 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 95.3 crores Salaar – 90.7 crores Saaho – 89 crores Adipurush – 86.75 crores Radhe Shyam – 43.1 crores

