The RajaSaab is all set to witness a grand release tomorrow, January 9, and all Prabhas fans are excited to their core. The superstar was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in June 2024, so he’s returning to theaters after a year and a half. Since Kalki 2898 AD scored big at the Indian box office, everyone is eagerly looking forward to the performance of his upcoming biggie. Amid the excitement, let’s find out how the film is performing in day 1 advance booking!

The fantasy horror comedy film is having much lower buzz compared to Prabhas’ previous movies like Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, and even Adipurush. The promotional assets that have been dropped so far have been underwhelming and failed to elevate the hype. So now, it totally depends on the stardom of the Baahubali star, which has already started moving the needle in pre-sales.

The RajaSaab benefits from Jana Nayagan’s postponement

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was a big hurdle in the path of The RajaSaab, and now with Jana Nayagan being postponed, the latter is enjoying a grand solo release. As soon as the postponement was announced, shows for the Tollywood biggie were increased significantly all over, especially in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where Vijay’s swansong was holding a considerable number of screens.

The RajaSaab crosses the 3 crore mark in day 1 advance booking collection

With an increase in screen/show count, The RajaSaab has also witnessed a surge in advance booking. As of 11 am IST, the magnum opus has sold around 1.25 lakh tickets for day 1. In terms of collection, it has grossed 3.4 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through the opening day pre-sales. Out of this, the Telugu version has contributed 2.22 crores, while the Hindi version has contributed 1.16 crore gross.

As of now, the biggest contributor among states has been Andhra Pradesh, with 1.74 crore gross. It is followed by Karnataka’s 34.9 lakh.

Most likely to be out of Prabhas’ top 5 opening day pre-sales

Given the current pace and the fact that only one day remains before the release, The RajaSaab is most likely to miss the spot among Prabhas’ top 5 opening day pre-sales. To join the list, the film must surpass Adipurush (26.39 crores), which looks out of reach. Still, with Telangana bookings yet to open, let’s see if the biggie manages to show any miraculous turnaround.

Take a look at the top 5 opening day advance bookings of Prabhas’ movies at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2 – 80 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 55.11 crores Salaar – 48.94 crores Saaho – 35 crores+ Adipurush – 26.39 crores

