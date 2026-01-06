The RajaSaab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani in key roles, is just three days away from hitting theaters. Yes, the magnum opus is releasing on January 9, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to its performance at the Indian box office. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, it is going to open much lower than expected and will miss a spot among Prabhas’ top openers.

Failed to build the required buzz

The upcoming fantasy horror comedy entertainer was in the making for a couple of years. When it was announced, movie buffs were excited to see a fresh new side of the Baahubali star, who was coming from back-to-back serious roles. The hype was initially promising, but due to multiple delays and underwhelming promotional assets, the film failed to generate the expected buzz.

The RajaSaab to stay below 70 crores on its day 1

The RajaSaab has definitely got fans excited, but among the neutral audience, the excitement is much less than that of Prabhas’ previous movies. As a result, the opening will be there, but it won’t be up to the mark considering the standard set by the superstar himself. It will surpass Radhe Shyam’s 43.1 crore net, but will be lower than all other movies, including Baahubali 2.

In the current situation, considering a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, The RajaSaab aims for a day 1 collection of 60-65 crore net at the Indian box office. The number may be slightly affected by initial word of mouth, but it will not be enough to place it among Prabhas’ top 5 openers.

To miss a spot among Prabhas’ biggest openers in India

The fifth spot among Prabhas’ biggest domestic openers is held by Adipurush, which opened at a huge 86.75 crore net. The RajaSaab will stay much below it, thus missing a spot among the actor’s top 5 openers.

Take a look at Prabhas’ top 5 openers at the Indian box office (net):

Baahubali 2 – 121 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 95.3 crores Salaar – 90.7 crores Saaho – 89 crores Adipurush – 86.75 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office: To End Its Run As Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News