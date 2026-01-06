Thalapathy Vijay is arriving on the big screens one last time this Sankranti 2026. The box office will be set on fire, and a blockbuster opening is inevitable. But before that, Jana Nayagan is all set to enter his top 5 pre-sales of all time. Check out the latest advance booking update for day 1.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

Advance booking has commenced with limited showcasing across the nation. As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has registered ticket sales worth 5.64 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. This includes pre-sales worth 5.63 crores in the native language, Tamil, while the remaining sum is from the Hindi belt.

Over 1.91 lakh tickets have already been sold across the nation. There are still three days left until the big release, and the trends will only get better from here on. Jana Nayagan will compete with Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab at the Indian box office. However, it is the last film of Thalapathy Vijay, which will hold more weight than any other factor.

Thalapathy Vijay’s top 5 advance bookings at the Indian box office

One may have guessed, Leo holds the #1 spot with its record-breaking advance booking of 46.10 crore gross for day 1, all languages included. While that will be a challenging target to achieve, the first major goal for Jana Nayagan is to enter the top 5 by surpassing Varisu (11.49 crores).

The Sankranti 2026 release needs a 103% jump to beat Varisu. Once the advance booking commences in full force, that mark will be crossed like a cake walk. Jana Nayagan is expected to cross the 20 crore mark in pre-sales, but only time will tell where it eventually lands among the top 5. Exciting times ahead!

Top 5 highest-grossing movies of Thalapathy Vijay at the Indian box office (net collection):

Leo (2023) – 46.10 crores The Greatest Of All Time (2024): 28.90 crores Bigil (2019) – 24 crores Master (2021) – 17 crores Varisu (2023) – 11.49 crores

