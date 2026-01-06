Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is chasing its one last target in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed every single grosser, except Pushpa 2. The much-awaited moment is almost here as the spy action thriller rewrites history at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 32 update!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar earned 5.40 crores on day 32. It saw a 44% drop compared to 9.70 crores garnered last Friday. There’s no evident competition at the ticket windows, and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer continues to be the leading choice of audience.

The overall net collection at the Indian box office surges to 825.70 crores. Dhurandhar was made on an estimated budget of 225 crores. In 32 days, the makers have raked in returns of a whopping 600 crores. Aditya Dhar has created history as no Bollywood film has ever attained such massive heights in ROI.

When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 267%. It is a super-duper hit. Ranveer Singh starrer is now chasing Kantara Chapter 1 (274%) to become the 4th most profitable Hindi film of 2025.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Day 29 – 9.7 crores

Day 30 – 12.6 crores

Day 31 – 13.5 crores

Day 32 – 5.40 crores

Total – 825.70 crores

Will soon beat Pushpa 2!

Dhurandhar is now only 10.39 crores away from surpassing the domestic lifetime of Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt. Allu Arjun starrer had concluded its box office journey at 836.09 crores. History is in the making, and the milestone will be achieved in the next 2-3 days! In fact, the makers are finally opting for a discounted Tuesday, and tickets are available at a flat rate of Rs 199. That would also help the spy action thriller get much closer to its target.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 29

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 825.70 crores

India gross: 974.32 crores

ROI: 267%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

