Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, made rocking earnings during the second weekend. Backed by solid word of mouth among the audience, it fetched solid numbers in India as well as overseas. As a result, the film concluded its second weekend by scoring a century at the worldwide box office and became the fourth Malayalam film of 2025 to score a global century. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Malayalam supernatural comedy entertainer is trending extremely well among the audience. In India, it scored 4.85 crores on the second Friday, day 9. On day 10, it jumped a bit and scored 4.9 crores. On day 11, it grew again and earned 5.75 crores. During the third weekend, the film earned 15.5 crores, pushing the total to 50.6 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 59.7 crore gross.

Overseas, too, Sarvam Maya has hit a half-century and currently stands at a solid 50 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at a solid 109.7 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 50.6 crores

India gross – 59.7 crores

Overseas gross – 50 crores

Worldwide gross – 109.7 crores

Becomes the 4th Mollywood film of 2025 to hit a century!

With 109.7 crores coming in just 11 days, Sarvam Maya has become the fourth Mollywood film of 2025 to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It joined the list with L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. On the list of the top Malayalam grossers of 2025, it is holding the fourth spot and is likely to end its run in the same position.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Sarvam Maya – 109.7 crores (11 days) Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 81.99 crores Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.23 crores Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer On Duty – 55.08 crores

